Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Key Art and Trailer Unveiled for Disney Channel Spin-Off Series

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be released next month on Disney Channel, and a new trailer has now been released for the sequel series. The series will also be available on Disney+.

David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Selena Gomez, Max Matenko, Alkaio Thiele, Mimi Gianopulos, and Taylor Cora star in the sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, which has Alex coming to her brother for help with her daughter.

Disney Channel revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities – and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

The trailer and new key art for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this sequel series on Disney Channel next month?