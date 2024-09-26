Young Sherlock: Max Irons Officially Joins Prime Video Series from Guy Ritchie

Young Sherlock has found its Holmes. According to Deadline, Max Irons (Condor) has joined the series to star alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s Sherlock.

Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Zine Tseng, and Colin Firth also star in the series, focusing on the detective’s origins.

The following was revealed about the plot of the Prime Video series:

“Inspired by Andy Lane’s book series, Young Sherlock is described as an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in a re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes (Fiennes Tiffin) is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.”

The premiere date of Young Sherlock will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a planning to watch this upcoming Prime Video series?