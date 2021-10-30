Servant: Season Three; Apple TV+ Teases Return of M. Night Shyamalan Series (Watch)

Servant is returning to Apple TV+ with its third season, and the streaming service has released a trailer showing off what’s next on the M. Night Shyamalan series, which stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint. Sunita Mani is joining the series for its third season. The 10-episode season will arrive in January.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled a first-look teaser at season three of acclaimed Apple Original series Servant. The 10-episode third season of Servant will debut with the first episode on Friday, January 21, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. From executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The ensemble cast of stars returning for Servant season three includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani (Spirited, Mr. Robot, GLOW). In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan and Taylor Latham. Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala; and writers are Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthon. Servant is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.”

Check out a preview for Servant season three below.

