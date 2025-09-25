Loot: Season Three Trailer Released for Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Loot returns for its third season next month, and Apple TV+ is giving viewers a look at what is ahead with the release of a trailer.

Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, and Nat Faxon star in the comedy series, which follows billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) and her team as she continues to give away the money she earned in her divorce settlement.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“Apple’s acclaimed comedy “Loot” is jet-setting into season three with a glimpse at what Molly Wells, the beloved ensemble cast and some special guests will be up to this season. Led by six-time Emmy Award-winning star and executive producer Maya Rudolph, the 10-episode third season of “Loot” will debut globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 15 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through December 10. In “Loot,” Molly Wells (Rudolph) embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband John Novak (Adam Scott) of 20 years, and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Molly has landed the jet for season three, with viewers left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague Arthur (Nat Faxon). The upcoming season will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at the Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune. Alongside Rudolph, the returning ensemble cast includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Faxon, Ron Funches and Kim Booster. Additionally, season three will feature special guest star appearances by Stephanie Styles, Scott, D’Arcy Carden, Kesha, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo, Paula Pell and more. “Loot” is created and executive produced by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, alongside Rudolph with her producing partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split, Dave Becky of 3 Arts, Dean Holland and Natasha Lyonne. Hubbard serves as showrunner on season three. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The first two seasons of “Loot” are now streaming on Apple TV+.”

The trailer for season three is below. The series returns on October 15th.

