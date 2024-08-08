Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: Judge Steve Harvey, FBI, The Quiz with Balls, The Conners, Primetime in Paris: The Olympics

Judge Steve Harvey TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(DISNEY/Wilford Harewood)

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Judge Steve Harvey and Celebrity Family FeudSports: Primetime in Paris: The Olympics.  Reruns: Beat Shazam, The Quiz with Balls, What Would You Do?, The Conners, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

