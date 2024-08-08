Tuesday TV Ratings: Judge Steve Harvey, FBI, The Quiz with Balls, The Conners, Primetime in Paris: The Olympics

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Judge Steve Harvey and Celebrity Family Feud. Sports: Primetime in Paris: The Olympics. Reruns: Beat Shazam, The Quiz with Balls, What Would You Do?, The Conners, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?