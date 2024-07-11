Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: Celebrity Family Feud, Quiz with Balls, American's Got Talent, The Conners, FBI

Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABC

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 ratings — New episodes: America’s Got Talent, Password, Celebrity Family Feud, Beat Shazam, and The Quiz with Balls Special: Family Feud: Decades of LaughsReruns: The Conners, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



