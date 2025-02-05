The Cleaning Lady, Alert: Missing Persons Unit: FOX Series Get March Premiere Date

Get ready for the return of The Cleaning Lady (season four) and Alert: Missing Persons Unit (season three). FOX has set premiere dates for both shows in March. The dramas will air without their being reruns during their seasons.

Elodie Yung, Martha Millan, Kate Del Castillo, Eva De Dominici, Santiago Cabrera, Faith Bryant, Sean Lew, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle. Brandon Jay McLaren stars in The Cleaning Lady, which follows a Cambodian doctor who comes to the US seeking treatment for her son but finds herself working as a cleaner for a crime syndicate.

FOX shared the following about the series:

“The Cleaning Lady returns for an action-packed season four, with the series’ beloved characters in ever-changing and increasingly dangerous situations. After three seasons of being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organized crime, THONY (Élodie Yung) makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny – by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital. Thony’s return to the medical career she sacrificed for her son, LUCA (Khalen Roman Sanchez), opens a new path to citizenship for them both. But in order to make this happen, she must continue her service to the Sin Cara cartel – not as a cleaning lady, but as the new mob doctor – bringing her ever closer to JORGE (Santiago Cabrera), the cartel’s brooding new leader. Under the watchful eye of the hospital’s brusque yet handsome chief resident, DR. SEAN DUPONT (recurring guest star Daniel Bonjour), Thony straddles the line between two worlds until they inevitably come crashing into each other. Even from within the walls of a maximum-security prison, former head of Sin Cara RAMONA (Kate Del Castillo) remains a threat. She continues to exert influence through her unpredictable proxy on the outside, the loner only known as COWBOY HAT (recurring guest star Brian Norris). But she’s vulnerable on the inside. When a tough prison gang puts Ramona in their crosshairs, she must dig deep into her devious bag of tricks to find a way to survive. Meanwhile, FIONA (Martha Millan) struggles to keep her cleaning business afloat, leading her into the world of identity theft. CHRIS (Sean Lew) learns the painful truth about first love and channels his raw emotions into an unexplored passion – dance. And JAZ (Faith Bryant) deals with the difficulties of being the perfect child in a decidedly imperfect family. The Cleaning Lady continues its exploration of the experience of undocumented immigrants and the hurdles they face in this country. The series tells their stories of resourcefulness in the face of institutional adversity and the sacrifices they must make to achieve their American Dream. The Cleaning Lady is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Daniel Cerone serves as showrunner and executive producer of season four. Timothy Busfield, Eddie Serrano and Rose Marie Vega also serve as executive producers on the series. Melissa Carter, Miranda Kwok, and Shay Mitchell are executive consultants.”

As for Alert: Missing Persons Unit, the series stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, and Alisha-Marie Ahamed as the missing person unit of the Philadelphia PD.

The following was shared about the series:

“Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person, with JASON GRANT (Scott Caan) working his magic out in the field and NIKKI BATISTA (Dania Ramirez) heading the team. Their job is to find the missing or abducted and reunite them with their loved ones. Jason and Nikki, once married, have a very personal connection to these cases as their own son went missing and was never found. Their highly skilled team includes Nikki’s new husband, MIKE SHERMAN (Ryan Broussard), whose bantering bromance with Jason never gets in the way of results; KEMI ADEBAYO (Adeola Role), a spiritually savvy detective with an astonishing knowledge base; and HELEN GALE (guest star Diana Bang), MPU’s effervescent young forensic scientist. Jason also relies on his relationship with master hacker WAYNE PASCAL (Alisha-Marie Ahamed), both on and off-the clock. As the third season begins, MPU is tasked with cases ranging from a missing female collegiate rowing team who disappeared while on the water, a missing street artist due to donate his rare bone marrow to save his dying brother and Nikki’s ongoing and dangerous association with Irish mob boss CHARLIE McGANNON (guest star Ian Tracey). But the most harrowing case to date is when MPU must band together in a race to find one of their own. Now more than ever, together, the team must work to find the missing or abducted and help reunite them with their loved ones before it’s too late. Alert: Missing Persons Unit is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Carla Kettner serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jon Cowan, Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Sean Hennen, John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner and Brad Turner are also executive producers.”

Both shows return on March 25th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these FOX crime dramas? Do you plan to watch the new seasons when they arrive next month?