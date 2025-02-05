How to Die Alone: Cancelled; No Season Two for Comedy Series on Hulu

How to Die Alone will not be returning for a second season. Hulu has canceled the airport worker comedy series after just one season on the streaming series.

Creator Natasha Rothwell, Conrad Ricamora, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jocko Sims, and Bashir Salahuddin star in the series, which follows a woman who decides to follow her dreams after nearly dying.

According to Deadline, Rothwell said the following about the cancellation of the series:

“I am shocked, heartbroken, and frankly, baffled that Onyx has decided not to move forward with a second season of How to Die Alone. This is a tough reality to accept because the show is an undeniable critical, creative, and award-winning success. This show took me eight years to bring to life, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned in that time, it’s resilience. I’m not giving up. My team and I are committed to ﬁnding How to Die Alone a new home because stories like this matter. Now more than ever, television that ampliﬁes previously unheard voices, and that prioritizes hiring and casting decisions that accurately reﬂect the diversity of the world is essential. Representation isn’t just about visibility—it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence, and our cultural contributions are not erased. As Maya Angelou so wisely said, “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” We are rising. And we are not done.”

How To Die Alone premiered on Hulu in September.

