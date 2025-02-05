Marie Antoinette: Season Two of Historical Drama Coming to PBS Next Month

Marie Antoinette has its return date set. The second season of the historical drama will arrive on PBS in March.

Freya Mavor, Jack Archer, Jasmine Blackborow, Oscar Lesage, Crystal Shepherd-Cross, Roxane Duran, and Caroline Piette star in the period drama, which shows the life of Marie.

PBS shared the following about season two:

“MARIE ANTOINETTE Season 2 sees Antoinette and Louis facing unprecedented challenges at the height of their power. As financial crises loom across the nation and political rivalries intensify, the royal couple must navigate an increasingly hostile court and a changing France. From Versailles to the Palais Royal, the seeds of a revolution began to take root, threatening the very foundations of France’s long-standing monarchy.”

Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President, Program Content Strategy and Scheduling at PBS, said the following about the series’ return:

“We are so excited that PBS’s audience will get to see the anticipated second season of MARIE ANTOINETTE. The tension in Season 2 builds with each episode as we experience the beginning of the end for King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette. The French debt is increasing with more loans, the Affair of the Diamond Necklace is scandalous, and the inner circle of Versailles is closing in on king and queen. Season 2 features incredible talent and storytelling along with spectacular breathtaking costumes and set designs that take viewers right inside the walls of the Palace of Versailles.”

Marie Antoinette returns to PBS on March 23rd.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of this PBS series? Do you plan to watch season two?