Hysteria!: Cancelled; Peacock Horror Thriller Series Not Returning for Second Season

Hysteria! will not be returning for a second season. Peacock has canceled the horror thriller after just one season on the streaming service.

Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis and Nikki Hahn, Bruce Campbell, Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti, and Jessica Treska star in the series set during the 1980s. After a high school football quarterback disappears, a small town falls into the “satanic panic” of the time when a series of murders, kidnappings, and other things start to happen.

Variety shared the following about the cancellation of the series:

“Peacock does not release viewership data for its shows, so it is difficult to gauge exactly how many people watched Hysteria! However, the show did not make an appearance on the weekly Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts upon its release. It was well-received by critics though, holding a 91% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Peacock series? Were you hoping for a second season?