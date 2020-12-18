Menu

Snowfall: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four on FX?

Snowfall TV show on FX: canceled or season 4? (release date); Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Snowfall TV show on FX. Has the Snowfall TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FX?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An FX crime drama, Snowfall stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, and Isaiah John. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. The third season kicks off during the summer of 1984, and crack is overwhelming South Central.
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of Snowfall averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 880,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 5% and 1%, respectively. Find out how Snowfall stacks up against the other FX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Snowfall has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut on February 24, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Snowfall for season four? The ratings are still good for an FX series so I suspect that it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Snowfall cancellation or renewal alerts.

8/6/19 update: FX has renewed the Snowfall TV show for a fourth season.
 

James Hantze
Reader
James Hantze

I am an avid fan of Snowfall. It is gripping, in your face drama that has an important social message for all. Damson Idris IS Franklin Saint. The rest of the cast is, likewise awesome in their roles, and play them with an intensity I have not seen in many series or movies. I am elated that there will be a fourth season.

September 12, 2019 12:41 pm
