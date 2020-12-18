Vulture Watch

What’s the forecast? Has the Snowfall TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Snowfall season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An FX crime drama, Snowfall stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, and Isaiah John. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. The third season kicks off during the summer of 1984, and crack is overwhelming South Central.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Snowfall averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 880,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 5% and 1%, respectively. Find out how Snowfall stacks up against the other FX TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Snowfall for season four? The ratings are still good for an FX series so I suspect that it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Snowfall cancellation or renewal alerts.

8/6/19 update: FX has renewed the Snowfall TV show for a fourth season.



Snowfall Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Snowfall‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to the network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Snowfall TV show has been renewed for season four? How would you feel if FX had cancelled this TV series, instead?