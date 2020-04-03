Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

How to Get Away with Murder:Season Six Viewer Votes

Published:

How to Get Away with Murder TV show on ABC: season six viewer votes (cancel or renew)

(ABC/Richard Cartwright)

Can there be any happy endings in the sixth season of the How to Get Away with Murder TV show on ABC? As we know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like How to Get Away with Murder is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because of that, many viewers are frustrated their viewing habits and opinions weren’t considered before ABC decided to end How to Get Away with Murder after its sixth season. We care what you think, so we invite you to rate all of the How to Get Away with Murder season six episodes here.

An ABC mystery thriller series, How to Get Away with Murder stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, and Amirah Vann. The story centers on the world of Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Davis). Murder, deception, fear, and guilt bind her to her long-time associates Frank Delfino (Weber), Bonnie Winterbottom (Weil), and her students. As the group struggles to move on with their lives and focus on their clients, their past continues to haunt them. Annalise and her inner circle struggle to keep their secrets from getting exposed. Relationships are fractured, lies spin out of control, and shocking, new mysteries upend their entire lives.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season six episodes of the How to Get Away with Murder TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should ABC have renewed How to Get Away with Murder for a seventh season instead of choosing to end it? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
MartaBuffy Vachbecki lyonsandersLara Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Buffy Vach
Reader
Buffy Vach

Please don’t cancel this show! It’s so good! Amazing acting and story lines.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
December 13, 2019 9:53 pm
becki lyons
Reader
becki lyons

PLEASE dont cancel this great show. I LOVE it. And the cast is sooo good.
Don’t end it now.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
December 9, 2019 3:41 am
anders
Reader
anders

love this show

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
December 8, 2019 7:38 pm
Lara
Reader
Lara

i just watched the final episode and then found out it is the FINAL ONE and i am in shock. It is a disgrace to leave it that way. Sorry spoilers, but come on wes is back and now you cancel it?? don’t do it.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
December 6, 2019 5:30 pm
Linda
Reader
Linda

I love How to…it is so clever and intriguing. Please keep it on the air

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
November 3, 2019 10:57 pm
Greatthings
Reader
Greatthings

OH no you didn’t!! Come on… It’s a great series! Why mess with good shows? Foolish Nielsen decision, or is it, foolish station choice?

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
October 20, 2019 2:23 pm
Marta
Reader
Marta

They dislike female actors as strong leaders!! Just as the individuals get meat on their part’s, it gets canceled! Love this show and all the actors!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
December 25, 2019 8:05 pm
Kimberly De La Torre
Reader
Kimberly De La Torre

Please don’t cancel!!! HTGAWM

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
October 11, 2019 2:08 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz