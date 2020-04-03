Can there be any happy endings in the sixth season of the How to Get Away with Murder TV show on ABC? As we know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like How to Get Away with Murder is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because of that, many viewers are frustrated their viewing habits and opinions weren’t considered before ABC decided to end How to Get Away with Murder after its sixth season. We care what you think, so we invite you to rate all of the How to Get Away with Murder season six episodes here.

An ABC mystery thriller series, How to Get Away with Murder stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, and Amirah Vann. The story centers on the world of Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Davis). Murder, deception, fear, and guilt bind her to her long-time associates Frank Delfino (Weber), Bonnie Winterbottom (Weil), and her students. As the group struggles to move on with their lives and focus on their clients, their past continues to haunt them. Annalise and her inner circle struggle to keep their secrets from getting exposed. Relationships are fractured, lies spin out of control, and shocking, new mysteries upend their entire lives.





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the How to Get Away with Murder TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should ABC have renewed How to Get Away with Murder for a seventh season instead of choosing to end it? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.