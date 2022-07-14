Network: Freeform

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 13, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Phoebe Robinson, Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor, and Moses Storm.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy-drama series, the Everything’s Trash TV show is written, executive produced and stars Phoebe Robinson.

The story follows Phoebe (Robinson), a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark and sharing her views on money, politics, body image, and everything in between. She’s thriving (kind of) while living a broke and messy life in Brooklyn.

Significant people in Phoebe’s life are Michael (Storm), her offbeat best friend and roommate who’s also a video game live-streamer, and Malika (Cash), Phoebe’s savvy and smart producer. She’s also very close with her “perfect” older brother, Jayden (Carlos), though they live very different lives. He has an upper-middle-class family life with his socialite-turned-feminist and professor wife, Jessie (Okafor).

Phoebe tries to get her act together when Jayden runs for political office but that’s easier said than done. She definitely moves to the beat of her own drummer.

