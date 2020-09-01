Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Cancelled on Netflix; No Season Two

Did the teen genius see this coming? Netflix has cancelled the Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love comedy series. There won’t be a second season but, the multi-camera sitcom’s not over quite yet.

Created by Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love stars Paulina Chávez, Conor Husting, Bella Podaras, Reed Horstmann, and Jencarlos Canela. The series revolves around Ashley Garcia (Chávez), the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old rocket scientist and robotics genius engineer. She gets the chance to work for a prestigious company and moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor (Canela), a pro football player turned high school coach who has a hard time with responsibility. The series is also known as The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

The first (and only) season of the show has been released in parts. Eight installments were released on February 17th and six more episodes were released on July 20th.

According to Deadline, the show won’t have a second season but, a 15th episode — a Christmas installment — has already been produced and will be released later this year. The episode is a standalone episode and, unfortunately for fans, won’t serve as a true series finale.

