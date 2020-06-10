Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: No Season Two; NBC TV Series Cancelled

NBC is done with this case. The network has cancelled the Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector TV show so it won’t be returning for a second season.

Based on the novel The Bone Collector by Jeffery Deaver, the drama series brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Russell Hornsby) out of retirement to hunt for an enigmatic serial killer who left him paralyzed. The cast also includes Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff, and Michael Imperioli.

Airing on Friday nights, the first season of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers.

While the show’s ratings were quite low, even for a Friday night show, it wasn’t NBC’s lowest-rated scripted series. Of the network’s shows for the 2019-20 season, Lincoln Rhyme ranked 14th out of 19 scripted series. Fellow first-year NBC shows Perfect Harmony and Sunnyside have also been cancelled.

What do you think? Have you seen Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector? Would you have watched season two on NBC?