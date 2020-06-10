Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: No Season Two; NBC TV Series Cancelled

NBC is done with this case. The network has cancelled the Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector TV show so it won’t be returning for a second season.
Based on the novel The Bone Collector by Jeffery Deaver, the drama series brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Russell Hornsby) out of retirement to hunt for an enigmatic serial killer who left him paralyzed. The cast also includes Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff, and Michael Imperioli.
Airing on Friday nights, the first season of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers.
While the show’s ratings were quite low, even for a Friday night show, it wasn’t NBC’s lowest-rated scripted series. Of the network’s shows for the 2019-20 season, Lincoln Rhyme ranked 14th out of 19 scripted series. Fellow first-year NBC shows Perfect Harmony and Sunnyside have also been cancelled.
What do you think? Have you seen Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector? Would you have watched season two on NBC?
Not a good decision!! Love this show. The good ones always get cancelled and it seems NBC is good at it. Going to miss Perfect Harmony also. Another great bites the dust
Huge loss! I would have watched every season!!!! Fascinating characters!!!!!
Loved the show, the cast and storyline was first rate. I really got into the story and am so bummed it’s not returning. Seems every time I like a show it gets canceled. Maybe time to stop watching NBC
Loved the show. Waaay better than most of the other crap they’re passing off as entertainment.
Damn it that was an awesome show bring the bone collector back best show on a Friday night worth watching give it another chance not everyone has cable or satellite watched it every Friday!
What is going on? All the shows with some substance and dialogue are cancelled! I guess to make room for more “celebrity crap shows”.
PLEASE bring Lincoln Rhymes Bone Collector
I really enjoyed the show. Great Cass and Story lines. I think our generation (60yrs +)appreciate a Good Story . WE COUNT IN THIS TIME ALSO ! ! PLEASE CONTINUE SHOW!
THANK YOU
Seriously, another great show gone! Why??
NBC needs to hire execs that can make real decisions. This is an outstanding show and about the only thing I watched on NBC.
Unbelievable! This was a great show with literally DOZENS of already-written books to base seasons on! These books are so successful and if NBC had half a brain, and put it on a Monday night, I’m sure the show would have had more than the 3.86 MILLION viewers it did have for season 1. They need to shop this one around to every other channel and streaming service because I want to see more! All the actors were perfect for the roles, especially the Amelia and Ron Selitto roles. Gosh, I’m pissed. What are they going to put i it’s… Read more »
I am disappointed…I looked forward to this show on Friday nights. As JoanneR said, it should have been moved to a different night. I enjoyed the banter between Lincoln and Amelia.