Will the killer be caught in the first season of the Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector here.
An NBC crime thriller series, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector stars Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff, and Michael Imperioli. “The Bone Collector”, an enigmatic and notorious serial killer, terrified New York City. But then, he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby) out of retirement and back into the fold. Rhyme has a personal connection to the case since a trap that was set by the killer left him paralyzed. But this time, Rhyme is teaming up with Amelia Sachs (Kebbel), an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for profiling. The unlikely detective duo plays a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together.
What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
Love this show!!! The chemistry of the actors is as riveting as the plots. Please renew for many years and give people the opportunity to watch.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it’s renewed. It’s a fast paced nail biter. For those that will miss Criminal Minds, this is a good alternative.
I love this show! Please continue Lincoln Rhyme!
Lincoln Rhyme, Bone Collector, is the best drama since Blacklist. My husband and I have watched every episode and love them all!!! Please renew!!!!!!!!
PLEASE DO NOT CSNCEL THIS SHOE‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
I really enjoy this show! It is different from most of the crime shows that I’ve watched over the years! I loved the movie as well! PLEASE PLEASE don’t cancel this show!!!
This show reminds me very much of another series that Russell Hornsby was in, The Grimm, always a thriller and always anticipating the next move. I am vested in this series, which has some very good actors. I hope you will consider two fans, and give it at least another season to catch the Bone Collector, because what will happen after they catch him, how can they call the series the Hunt for the Bone Collector.
My husband and I love to watch Lincoln Rhyme. It is an excellent mystery/thriller.. Please do NOT CANCEL this great show. The writing is so good, and the actors are very believable..! ❤