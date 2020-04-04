Lights Out with David Spade: Cancelled on Comedy Central But Being Shopped

The lights are going out on Lights Out with David Spade. Comedy Central has cancelled the late night talk show, but it is trying to find a new home for the series. The Spade series went into production shutdown last month, and it will not return to Comedy Central, per Variety.

The report revealed that “the move comes as Comedy Central has experienced both a massive influx in viewers and disruption to its programming pipeline amid the pandemic.”

Several of their programs, including The Daily Show, went off the air due to the pandemic, but some have returned. David Spade’s show was not one of the lucky ones. The series’ first season was set to air episodes through June.

What do you think? Did you watch this late night show? Do you want it to find a new home?