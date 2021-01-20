At Home with Amy Sedaris: Cancelled by truTV, No Season Four

Amy Sedaris is shutting the doors to her home. At Home with Amy Sedaris has been canceled, per Deadline, which means viewers will not see a fourth season on TruTV. The series aired its third season last year, and it will now be available for viewing on HBO Max.

Sedaris and Paul Dinello co-created the variety truTV series. Premiering in 2017, the series covered a variety of topics with guest stars, character appearances, and more.

Some of the guests seen during the run of At Home with Amy Sedaris included John Early, David Pasquesi, Matt Malloy, Heather Lawless, Ana Fabrega, Laura Benanti, Arturo Castro, Michael Cera, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Jane Krakowski, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis.

What do you think? Are you surprised that TruTV has canceled the At Home with Amy Sedaris TV show? Did you want to see a fourth season of the series?