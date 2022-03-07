Ordinary Joe: Co-Creator and Star Address NBC Series Cancellation

Ordinary Joe was cancelled by NBC late last week, and several people behind the Monday night drama series, as well as the show’s star, have reacted to the news.

Starring James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnett, David Warshofsky, and Teddy Sears, the series revolves around Joe Kimbreau (Wolk) and a pivotal decision that he makes about his life as he graduates college. The show picks up 10 years later and follows three possible paths for his life.

Wolk posted the following about the cancellation on his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Wolk (@jameswolk)

The co-creator and two writers from the series also shared their reactions on social media:

Just got official word that there will be no season two of #OrdinaryJoe – couldn’t be more proud of the writers, the actors, the directors, the uber talented craftsmen and women who all came together as a family and made a truly beautiful show. Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/h2u7gAqGRf — Garrett Lerner (@garrettlerner) March 5, 2022

Thank you to everyone who watched (and tweeted about!) our show, #OrdinaryJoe. I can tell you it was truly created with love. I already miss all of the incredible people I got to work with but I’m so grateful for the ride! #GratitudeGoAround 💙💚💔 pic.twitter.com/2WfJKrBO6O — Ian Deitchman (@IanDeitch) March 5, 2022

It was truly the best experience. I’m so proud of the show, and so grateful for the friendships. Thank you for all of it @garrettlerner & @RusselFriend. https://t.co/6TlSqQY83W — Abdi Nazemian (@Abdaddy) March 5, 2022

Ordinary Joe wrapped its first season last month on NBC.

What do you think? Did you want to see more of Ordinary Joe on NBC?