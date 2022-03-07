Menu

Ordinary Joe: Co-Creator and Star Address NBC Series Cancellation

by Regina Avalos,

Ordinary Joe TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Parrish Lewis/NBC)

Ordinary Joe was cancelled by NBC late last week, and several people behind the Monday night drama series, as well as the show’s star, have reacted to the news.

Starring James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnett, David Warshofsky, and Teddy Sears, the series revolves around Joe Kimbreau (Wolk) and a pivotal decision that he makes about his life as he graduates college. The show picks up 10 years later and follows three possible paths for his life.

Wolk posted the following about the cancellation on his Instagram account:

 

The co-creator and two writers from the series also shared their reactions on social media:

Ordinary Joe wrapped its first season last month on NBC.

What do you think? Did you want to see more of Ordinary Joe on NBC?



Sherrie

Hulu or Netflix should pick it up. Time to cut the cord. They keep canceling quality shows and replace it with garbage and inappropriate content for a family to watch.

Sherrie

Yes. Quality show. Loved it

