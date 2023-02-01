The Blacklist: Season 10; NBC Reveals James Spader Series Is Ending (Watch)

Red’s time on television is coming to an end. NBC has announced that the upcoming 10th season of The Blacklist will be the drama’s last. The final episodes begin airing on Sunday, February 26th, at 10:00 PM — the show’s latest in a long list of timeslots over a decade. The Blacklist’s 200th episode will air on March 19th.

A crime thriller series, The Blacklist TV show stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. The series’ story begins as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), partners with him. In season 10, Red confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge — testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.

After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of The Blacklist, the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader,” said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can’t wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow.”

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching season 10 of The Blacklist on NBC? Are you disappointed that there won’t be an 11th season?

