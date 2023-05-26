The Blacklist: Season 10; Final Episodes Move to New Night; NBC Sets Series Finale Date

The Blacklist is nearing its end. NBC announced that the series will move to Thursday nights, with its finale set to air on July 13th. Fans will see two episodes air on Thursday, June 1st.

Starring James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix, The Blacklist follows Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) as he works as an FBI informant. His journey with the FBI began a decade ago when he began working with rookie agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). This season has Red and his team facing new challenges as those he helped take down come after him.

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers of the long-running series.

NBC reported that 29.1 million viewers tuned in to watch season nine of The Blacklist. Season 10 ratings have 1.84 million viewers tuning in to watch new episodes this season. This is down 38% from season nine.

What do you think? Are you sad to see The Blacklist end? Or, did you want to see an eleventh season of the NBC drama?