The Kings of Napa: Season One Ratings

Last year, OWN said goodbye to its soapy hit series, The Haves and the Have Nots, and Queen Sugar is expected to end later this year. So, the cable channel could use a new hit drama. Could this be it? Will The Kings of Napa be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family drama series, The Kings of Napa TV show stars Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, and Devika Parikh. The story takes place in a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African-American family. Their wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the keys to the kingdom in pursuit of power, wealth, and legacy.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



