Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime: New Guy Fieri Series Coming to Food Network and Discovery+

Chef Guy Fieri is bringing another series to Food Network. Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime will see Fieri giving one lucky person the chance to run one of his franchises. They will have to work for it, though. The new series will air on both Food Network and Discovery+, arriving on the cable channel in January.

Food Network revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Guy Fieri is expanding his successful restaurant empire and is searching for one talented food entrepreneur to run their own Chicken Guy! franchise on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime, premiering on Sunday, January 2 at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network, and available a week earlier to Discovery+ subscribers on Sunday, December 26. Guy was flooded with applications from all over the country and chose the seven top candidates to participate in the most intense, high stakes job interview they could ever dream of, to become the owner of the newest location of the Chicken Guy! franchise. The candidates must prove they can successfully lead every aspect of the food business, from culinary, to marketing, and to front of house hospitality. Over the course of the six hour-long episodes, there is unexpected drama and a surprising turn of events when one of the candidates breaks under the pressure. Only one will have their destiny changed forever when they win the ultimate chance of lifetime.

“I’ll tell you right now, this is NOT your every day, run-of-the-mill competition show. No eliminations, no meaningless cook-offs each week. It’s a real deal job interview for a life-changing opportunity,” said Fieri. “The candidates on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime have to prove that they are the best all-around talent in the food business and if they can do that, we’re in business… together.”

“We rolled cameras around the clock on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime documenting every aspect of this unprecedented, grueling, 24/7 job interview. To win, these applicants study through the night, then rise at dawn to apply their new skills on the real-life restaurant line with Guy assessing their every move. The pressure and stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s an intense journey and thrilling to watch,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc.

To up the difficulty of the toughest interview in America, Guy and business partner Robert Earl have hand selected a panel of experts consisting of business and food professionals to help mentor the candidates each week and determine the winner, including: Maneet Chauhan, Hunter Fieri, Anthony Hoy Fong, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni, and John Thall.

The premiere episode begins welcoming everyone to “Chicken Guy! University” for an education on everything there is to know about the franchise. First, Guy challenges them on the cooking line, where they must learn every station and how to prepare every item on the menu. No one is prepared when Guy opens the doors to customers, meaning they must service the lunch rush, all under Guy’s watchful eye making sure every detail is correctly executed. The pressure rises week-to-week as the candidates must prove they want the franchise most. Mid episode, a candidate is overcome by pressure, making a shocking decision that rocks everyone.

In the finale on Sunday, February 6 at 9pm ET/PT, the candidates serve hundreds of customers at a “Fly or Fry” Food Festival, the culmination of all the training, critique, and intensity. There they run individual food tents marketing their unique culinary points of view to Guy, the judges and the massive crowd. They must fully execute a grand opening of a brand-new Chicken Guy! In the end, one candidate will surge ahead of all the others to win Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime and the keys to their very own franchise.

The candidates vying for a chance of a lifetime are: Kevin Cooper (Philadelphia, PA), Chase Davis (Atlanta, GA), Cayton Flippen (Paris, TX), Eboni Henry (Dallas, TX), Chelsea Sargent Lira (Houston, TX), Phillip Tomasso (Rochester, NY), and Douglas Walls (Asheville, NC).”