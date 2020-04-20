Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Guy Fieri Returns with Takeout Episodes on Food Network

Guy Fieri is bringing in a new special to Food Network on Friday. The series Diners, Drive-ins and Dives will focus on takeout food for three episodes. With so many people forced to stay at home, takeout and delivery is the only way customers can get their food.

“With restaurants closed and social distancing in place, Guy Fieri can’t hit the road to visit some of his favorite joints on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. So now, Guy is having some familiar faces of Flavortown come to his home kitchen on three special episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout, beginning on Friday, April 24th at 9pm ET/PT. In each episode, Guy checks in with four past Triple D chefs from across the country via video-chat, to see how they are holding up, and how they have transformed their businesses to keep serving customers. Each chef has sent the full list of ingredients of their featured recipes straight to Guy’s house and will guide him through each step to make the dish, just like when he is on the road and there in-person. But now, Guy will be virtually cooking along to prepare, plate, and taste each dynamite dish. It’s an epic food adventure not to be missed!

“We are continuing to cook up creative programming ideas that entertain our viewers during these unprecedented times,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives is a fan-favorite, and we are thrilled to be able to still deliver it to our audience in unique ways from special DDD: A to Z marathons to new DDD: Takeout episodes self-shot by Guy at home.”

“Triple D has always been about hittin’ the road and celebrating the hard workin’ folks of the restaurant business. And while the restaurants are partially closed and the Camaro is parked, DDD: Takeout is here to show you how your favorite chefs are still cookin’ it up to keep people fed, support their communities, their families, and their employees,” said Guy Fieri.

Throughout the episodes, some of the most memorable Triple D alum will teach Guy new recipes that bring international cuisines into viewers’ own homes. From chicken tamales, to paella fritters, and to European-style dumplings, takeout has never tasted this good. Plus, BBQ burnt ends, chicken parmesan, and bangin’ shrimp, these meals will leave fans craving more!”