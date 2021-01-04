Is this team of misfits up to the challenge in the first season of The Watch TV show on BBC America? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Watch is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Watch here.

A BBC America fantasy police procedural series, The Watch is inspired by the Discworld novels by Sir Terry Pratchett. The cast includes Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Marama Corlett, Jo Eaton-Kent, Wendell Pierce, Samuel Adewunmi, Matt Berry, Anna Chancellor, and Bianca Simone Mannie, with James Fleet, Ralph Ineson, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Paul Kaye, Ruth Madeley, and Ingrid Oliver. Set in the fictional Discworld’s principal city of Ankh-Morpork, the story follows an unlikely group of misfits called The City Watch. They are forced to find the courage to save the world and surprise even themselves in the process. The series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards, and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. Characters include leader Sam Vimes (Dormer); the last scion of nobility, Lady Sybil Ramkin (Rossi); naïve but heroic Constable Carrot (Hugill); mysterious Corporal Angua (Corlett); ingenious forensics expert Constable Cheery (Eaton-Kent); and the voice of Death (Pierce).





