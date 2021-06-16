Station Eleven: HBO Max Casts Eight in Post-Apocalyptic Series

Station Eleven has added eight performers to its cast. The HBO Max post-apocalyptic drama will feature Luca Villacis, Prince Amponsah, Dylan Taylor, Joe Pingue, Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, Ajahnis Charley, Milton Barnes, and Kate Moyer alongside the already cast David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Nabhaan Rizwan, Philippine Velge, Daniel Zovatto, and Lori Petty.

The series is based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel and 10 episodes have been ordered.

Deadline reported the following about the HBO Max series:

“Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.”

Details about the roles the new additions will play were also revealed:

“Villacis plays Cody, a teenaged member of The Prophet’s cult. Amponsah is August, a member of The Traveling Symphony and one of Kirsten’s oldest friends. Taylor plays Dan, the newest member of The Traveling Symphony. Pingue portrays Dieter, a trusted confidante of Kirsten in The Traveling Symphony. McCabe-Lokos is Vlad, a musician in The Traveling Symphony. Charley plays Chrysanthemum, the wry conscience of The Traveling Symphony. Barnes is Miles, a TSA Agent at the Severn City Airport. Moyer plays Haley Butterscotch, a young member of The Prophet’s cult.”

A premiere date has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Station Eleven on HBO Max?