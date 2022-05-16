The Masked Singer: Season Eight Renewal; FOX Series Returning for 2022-23

The costumers at FOX are going to be kept busy in the 2022-23 television season. The network has renewed The Masked Singer TV series has been renewed for an eighth season. Season seven concludes this week.

A mystery singing competition, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon with panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season seven, the 15 costumed characters are split into three teams known as “The Good”, “The Bad”, and “The Cuddly”. The contestants include Armadillo, Baby Mammoth, Cyclops, Firefly, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Lemur, McTerrier, Miss Teddy, Prince, Queen Cobra, Ram, Ringmaster, Space Bunny, and Thingamabob.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the seventh season of The Masked Singer averages a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.08 million viewers. Compared to season five (which aired in Spring 2021), that’s down by 41% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It remains one of the network’s highest-rated shows.

A premiere date is expected to be announced this summer.

