The Simpsons: Season 35 Ratings



We don’t have to worry about The Simpsons being cancelled on FOX for the moment since the popular series has already been renewed for a 36th season. Since Disney now owns the show, could season 36 be the series’ final year on the network? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Recurring players include Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors. In season 35, Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart’s childhood coming to an end; Homer accidentally volunteers for a school crossing guard position; sixty years in the future, Lisa recounts the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving, and Treehouse of Horror XXXIV.

For comparisons: Season 34 of The Simpsons on FOX averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.83 million viewers.

