Special Ops: Lioness: Season One Viewer Votes

Do the ends always justify the means in the first season of the Special Ops: Lioness TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Special Ops: Lioness is cancelled or renewed for season two. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Special Ops: Lioness here.

A Paramount+ spy thriller series, the Special Ops: Lioness TV show stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman, with Michael Kelly, Martin Donovan, and Michael Tow. The story is loosely based on an actual U.S. Military program that embeds undercover female agents with suspected terrorists and their family members in order to gather intelligence. Joe (Saldaña) is a CIA officer in charge of the Lioness Program in the field. She attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The program is overseen by CIA high-ranking official Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and CIA Deputy Director Donald Westfield (Kelly). They enlist an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart another 9/11.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Special Ops: Lioness TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount+ should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.