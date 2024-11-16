Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Three Preview, Cast and Premiere Date Released for FOX Competition Series

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has its return date. FOX announced a January premiere date by releasing the names of the 16 contestants and a trailer teasing what they will face during the season. This season, the Directing Staff (DS) agents are Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Jovon “Q” Quarles.

The sixteen reality television stars and other celebrities are headed to Wales to see what it is like to join the British Special Forces, where they will endure ocean warfare. The contestants will face challenges that will include a high-pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between cliffs nearly 100 ft above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and more.

The contestants facing these challenges are listed below.

Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist Nathan Adrian

Actor Stephen Baldwin

Pro-Surfer and Model Alana Blanchard

Pro Soccer Player Landon Donovan

Motocross Champion Carey Hart

TV Personality and DJ Brody Jenner

Olympic Track and Field Athlete Marion Jones

Influencer and Former Bachelorette Ali Manno (Fedotowsky) (above)

NFL Pro-Bowler Cam Newton

Influencer and Model Kayla Nicole

Actress Kyla Pratt

Actress Denise Richards

Actress and Podcast Host Christy Carlson Romano

Original Bachelorette Trista Sutter

Superbowl Champion Golden Tate

Olympic Gymnastics Gold Medalist Jordyn Wieber

The series will air in special two-hour mega episodes over five weeks starting January 8th. Each week, contestants leave the competition by giving up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.

The trailer for season three of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX series? Do you plan to watch season three in January?