Friends: Reunion Special Won’t Be Part of HBO Max Launch

Friends fans may have to wait a little longer. Variety reports the much-anticipated reunion special will not be available when HBO Max launches in May.

As reported earlier, the cast of the iconic NBC sitcom will reunite for a special on HBO Max. Stars include Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry.

While it was announced earlier that the Friends reunion would launch alongside HBO Max in May, that is no longer the case. The special has been unable to film because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

HBO Max has not yet announced another premiere date for the reunion.

