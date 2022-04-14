Made for Love: Season Two Coming to HBO Max This Month (Watch)

Made for Love is returning soon to HBO Max. The streaming service has released a trailer for the series’ upcoming second season. Starring Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote, and Ray Romano, the series is based on a novel by Alissa Nutting.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Season Two of the acclaimed Max Original series MADE FOR LOVE returns with two new episodes THURSDAY, APRIL 28. Two episodes will debut each week on subsequent Thursdays, with the final two installments of the eight-episode season debuting May 19. Synopsis: Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, MADE FOR LOVE is a poignantly humorous story of modern love and divorce. Season One followed Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), as smart as he is insufferable. After discovering that her husband implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her “emotional data,” Hazel fled to her desert hometown to take refuge with her outcast father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. In the second season, in order to save her father’s life, Hazel returns to the Hub, Byron’s high-tech palace. But once inside, she and Byron both become ensnared by Gogol’s newest revolutionary (and dangerous) technology.”

Check out the trailer for Made for Love season two below.

