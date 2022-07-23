What If…?: Season Three; Disney+ Animated Series Gets Early Renewal

What If …? will return in 2023 with its second season. The animated series is not going anywhere beyond season two. Disney+ has renewed the series for a third season.

Marvel and Disney+ revealed more about what is ahead, per Deadline:

“What If…? Season 2 continues the journey with The Watcher as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The animated series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.”

Jeffrey Wright stars in the series as The Watcher and many stars from the Marvel franchise will appear on the series. Season’s one voice cast included Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

A premiere date for What If …? season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of What If …? Do you plan to watch season two on Disney+?