Rebel: Season Two? IMDb TV Considering Reviving Cancelled ABC Series

Rebel may have a second shot. IMDb TV is looking to possibly revive the cancelled ABC series, per Deadline. Episodes from the first season will be released on the streaming service, and if those episodes receive enough attention from viewers – a second season is possible.

Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, and Sam Palladio star in the series which is loosely based on the life of Erin Brokovich. ABC cancelled Rebel five episodes into its first season following a heavy promotional push.

Fans immediately wanted Rebel to be saved but no broadcaster or streaming service jumped in to pull Rebel out of the cancellation pool – until now. The cast is still under contract, so a save is still possible.

IMDb TV gave For Life a similar opportunity on the service. Episodes of the cancelled ABC arrived on the streaming service earlier this month. It is not known when IMDb TV will make a decision about the future of either drama.

What do you think? Do you still want a second season of Rebel? Do you plan to watch season one of Rebel on IMDb TV?