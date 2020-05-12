Vulture Watch

A Netflix drama based on the Jay Asher novel, the third season of 13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, Ross Butler, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, and Grace Saif. Season three picks up eight months after Clay (Minnette) prevented Tyler (Druid) from attacking the school. When a football player goes missing after Homecoming, Clay comes under suspicion.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S On August 1, 2019, 13 Reasons Why was renewed for a fourth and final season, with a start date June 5, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

We do not have to wonder whether Netflix will cancel or renew 13 Reasons Why for season four. The streaming service has already announced that the series has been renewed for a fourth and final season. I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with any news, so subscribe for free 13 Reasons Why alerts.



