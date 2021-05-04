Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel, the Pose TV series stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Billy Porter, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, and Jason A. Rodriguez. The story spotlights the legendary and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s. The third season picks up in 1994. Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca (Rodriguez) who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell (Porter) contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Pose averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.34 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership. Find out how Pose stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Pose ends with season three so there won’t be a fourth season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if FX will cancel or renew Pose this time around. It’s already been announced that season three is the end. Could the characters return someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Pose cancellation or renewal news.



