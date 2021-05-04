Pose: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Pose TV show will be cancelled or renewed by FX this time around. It’s already been announced that season three is the end. Could the characters return in a fourth season someday? Stay tuned.

A musical dance drama, Pose stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Billy Porter, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, and Jason A. Rodriguez. The story spotlights the legendary and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s. The third season picks up in 1994. Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca (Rodriguez) who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell (Porter) contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.

For comparisons: Season two of Pose on FX averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 541,000 viewers.

