Animal Kingdom: Season Six; TNT Reveals Premiere Date for Crime Drama’s Final Season (Watch)

The tale of the Cody family is coming to an end this summer. TNT has announced that the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom will debut on Sunday, June 19th with a pair of installments. There will be 13 episodes once again.

A family crime drama series, the Animal Kingdom TV show stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Leila George. The story revolves around the Cody crime family who has now lost its matriarch. In the final season, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long-forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

Here’s a preview of the upcoming season.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Animal Kingdom TV series? Will you be tuning in for the final season? Will you be sorry to see this show end?

