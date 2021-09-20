Another Life: Season Two; Netflix Teases Return of Sci-Fi Series Starring Katee Sackhoff (Watch)

Another Life is returning with its second season next month. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the return of the sci-fi series which stars Katee Sackhoff.

Selma Blair, Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, A. J. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Blu Hunt, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Jessica Camacho, Barbara Williams, and Lina Renna also star in the series which follows the crew of an exploration space ship looking for alien life.

Netflix revealed the following about season two of the series:

“The stakes couldn’t get higher as Niko and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality?”

Another Life season two arrives on October 14th. Check out the trailer for the series below.

