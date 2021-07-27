Menu

Monday TV Ratings: Roswell New Mexico, The Bachelorette, Young Sheldon, Duncanville, 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Published:

Roswell, New Mexico TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: John Golden Britt/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Monday, July 26, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: The Republic of Sarah, The Bachelorette, The Celebrity Dating Game, and Roswell, New MexicoSports: 2020 Tokyo OlympicsReruns: Hell’s Kitchen, Housebroken, Duncanville, The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS: Los Angeles, Young Sheldon, and United States of Al.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




