Elle: Lexi Minetree to Star in Legally Blonde Prequel Comedy Series

The Legally Blonde prequel series has found its Elle Woods. Reese Witherspoon announced the casting of Lexi Minetree in the role in a video on Instagram.

According to Deadline, the prequel series, titled Elle, will follow a young Elle Woods “in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman” fans saw in the Legally Blonde films.

Laura Kittrell is the creator and co-showrunner of the Prime Video series. Below is the video of Reese Witherspoon’s announcement.

