Warhammer 40,000: Henry Cavill to EP & Star in TV & Movie Franchise for Amazon

Henry Cavill has landed his next big role. He will star and executive produce Warhammer 40,000 which is coming to both television and the big screen from Amazon. He recently left The Witcher series on Netflix.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said the following about the series, per Deadline:

“Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come.”

Cavill also spoke about taking on the franchise:

“I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me.The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh on lifelong dream come true.”

The Warhammer 40,000 series will likely air on Prime Video at some point in the future. The following was teased about the plot of the series:

“Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many: traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods.”

What do you think? Are you a Warhammer fan? Do you plan to watch this franchise on the small screen?