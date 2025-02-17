Bravo’s Love Hotel: New Dating Reality Series to Feature Real Housewives Veterans

Bravo’s Love Hotel is looking to bring true love back into the lives of some Real Housewives franchise veterans.

Shannon Storms Beador, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Luann de Lesseps are headed off on a romantic getaway, hoping to find love again in this dating reality series.

Bravo shared the following about this new series:

“New reality dating series “Bravo’s Love Hotel” brings together some of “The Real Housewives” franchise fan favorites, including Shannon Storms Beador (“The Real Housewives of Orange County”), Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Ashley Darby (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”) and Luann de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy”) for the ultimate luxurious getaway in the hopes of finding true love. The ladies will head to the Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they will mix and mingle with a group of eligible bachelors, each vying for the chance to win their hearts and put the “wives” back in “Housewives.””

The preview for the new series is below. The premiere date will be announced later.

Love is in the air and our guests have arrived. #BravosLoveHotel is coming soon pic.twitter.com/Ozt4cGdtLQ — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 14, 2025

What do you think? Will you watch this new Bravo dating reality series?