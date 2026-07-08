NCIS: New York: Jennifer Beals and More Join Cast of New CBS Spin-Off Series

NCIS: New York is filling out its cast. Jennifer Beals, Jacqueline Byers, Shane Harper and Devin Druid are joining LL Cool J and Scott Caan in the latest NCIS spin-off series.

CBS shared the following about the cast additions:

“Acclaimed actress Jennifer Beals joins the highly anticipated new CBS Original series NCIS: NEW YORK as a series regular in the newest installment of the world’s most successful television franchise. Beals and new series regulars Jacqueline Byers, Shane Harper and Devin Druid join previously announced stars LL COOL J, who returns as NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna, and Scott Caan as NCIS Special Agent Nick Schaeffer. NCIS: NEW YORK begins filming this month in New York, and will air Tuesdays at 9:00 PM, ET/PT this fall on CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Golden Globe Award nominee Jennifer Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team. Jacqueline Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison “Addy” Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough and resourceful agent with something to prove. Shane Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field and a hopeless romantic. Devin Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority. In NCIS: NEW YORK, legendary NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to the NCIS field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.”

The premiere date for NCIS: New York will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new NCIS spin-off series on CBS this fall?