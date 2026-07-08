Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Five to Have New Showrunner, CW Fate Still Unknown

Sullivan’s Crossing is gearing up to start production on its fifth season later this summer, but it will be with someone new in charge behind the scenes. According to Deadline, Floyd Kane is taking over the reins as showrunner from Roma Roth. She has been the showrunner for the first four seasons, and she will remain an executive producer on the series.

CTV renewed the series for a fifth season last month, but it is not known if the CW will follow suit. It was reported that the network’s pickup of the series for season five is “still being finalized.”

Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray are returning for the series’ fifth season. It is unlikely that Scott Patterson will return. He departed the drama ahead of the show’s fourth season due to behind-the-scenes issues between Patterson and Roth over her showrunner-style.

Season four of Sullivan’s Crossing wrapped on the CW on June 22nd. The series was recently released on Netflix and is performing well on that platform.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Sullivan’s Crossing on the CW?