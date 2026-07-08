Nocturne: Apple TV Sets Premiere Date for Liev Schreiber Crime Drama

Nocturne has its premiere date. Apple TV announced an October premiere date for the crime drama.

Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham star in the 10-episode series, which follows a homicide detective who leaves big-city life in Philadelphia behind for small-town life.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, Apple TV unveiled a first look at “Nocturne,” the riveting new drama based on the internationally bestselling crime novels “Lazarus” and “The Sandman” by Lars Kepler. “Nocturne” stars and is executive produced by Tony Award winner, Actor Award winner, Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe nominee Liev Schreiber, as well as Emmy Award nominee Zazie Beetz. The series also stars Emmy Award, Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Stephen Graham. The 10-episode drama is developed for television, written and executive produced by John Hlavin (“Shooter,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth”), who also serves as the series showrunner, and is created for television, written and executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Rowan Joffé (“Tin Star,” “Ballad of a Small Player”). “Nocturne” will make its global debut on Friday, October 30, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 25, 2026 on Apple TV. The project tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek’s last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go? The ensemble cast starring alongside Schreiber, Beetz and Graham includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.”

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives this fall?