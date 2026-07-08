Friday TV Ratings: Dateline NBC, Totally Funny Animals, Disney Celebrates America, Fire Country, FIFA World Cup

Friday, July 3, 2026, ratings — New episodes: Totally Funny Animals and Dateline NBC. Special: Disney Celebrates America. Sports: FIFA World Cup Today and 2026 FIFA World Cup. Reruns: 20/20, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, and Boston Blue.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.



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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?