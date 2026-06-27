The Weekend: Primetime: Cancelled as MS NOW Makes Changes to Schedule

The Weekend: Primetime is coming to an end. MS NOW has canceled the weekend news program. Podcasts will now replace the primetime hours on weekends.

Anchors seen on the broadcast are also making moves. According to Variety, Antonia Hylton will anchor weekend afternoons, and Alex Witt will depart the network by the end of the year. She has been with the network since it was MSNBC in 1999.

The following was revealed about the impact of the cancellation:

“The weekend shift will result in some staffing reductions, which could involve less than 2% of the organization, according to one of the people familiar with the situation. Employees who are affected have been encouraged to explore nearly 40 positions that are open. MS NOW is likely to post more than a dozen new roles in weeks to come. Joy Fowlin, executive producer of “The Weekend: Primetime,” will serve as the executive producer for Hylton’s new weekend hours starting later this summer.”

The final broadcast of The Weekend: Primetime aired on Saturday night.

What do you think? Have you watched this MS NOW news program?