Dark Shadows: Warner Bros. Developing Animated Series Based on Gothic Soap Opera

Dark Shadows may be returning to the small screen. Warner Bros. is developing an adult-animated series based on the 1960s ABC Gothic soap opera.

The series, created by Dan Curtis, will follow the family of Barnabas Collins. An outlet has not been selected for the series. Warner Bros. revealed the following about the plot of the new Dark Shadows:

“Adult animated series continuing the saga of the Collins family. Blending gothic, horror, and supernatural genres, this coming adaptation promises all the dark twists and romantic intrigue that defined the transformational series across its 1200-plus episode run.”

What do you think? Would you watch this adult animated series if it made it to television?