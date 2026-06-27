Robot Chicken, Heist Brothers, President Curtis: Adult Swim Teases Upcoming Programming

Adult Swim has planned a lot for the months ahead, and the cable network is teasing what is to come with a new trailer and details for their upcoming releases. Viewers will see Heist Brothers, President Curtis, and the return of Robot Chicken.

Adult Swim shared the following about its lineup:

“Adult Swim returned to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival with a broad slate of announcements and first looks, underscoring its continued commitment to bold, creator driven animation. Highlights include the greenlight of Heist Brothers, a new series from Genndy Tartakovsky, new Robot Chicken specials celebrating the network’s legacy, a forthcoming Cartoon Network documentary event marking its 35th anniversary, and updates across upcoming original programming.

“Annecy is always a great reminder of what happens when you give talented people the space to take big risks.” said Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim. “That’s what we like to think we are doing at Adult Swim – whether it’s working with Genndy on the absolute bonkers Heist Brothers, to working with Joe Pera and Dan Licata on their first animated series, or showcasing the pure cinema which is the upcoming season Common Side Effects, we’re continuing our 25-year legacy of giving creators space to make something great and surprising. We love where we’ve come from, we love even more where we are going.”

Adult Swim has greenlit Heist Brothers, a new high-octane animated action comedy from Emmy(R) Award-winning creator Genndy Tartakovsky. The visionary behind groundbreaking series including Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Sym-Bionic Titan, and Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Tartakovsky originally pitched Heist Brothers live onstage to Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen during the network’s Studio Focus Panel in 2024. The presentation gave attendees a rare opportunity to witness firsthand the process of a creator unveiling a brand-new series concept in real time. Announced as in development as Heist_Safari at last year’s Annecy, that pitch has now come to fruition with Heist Brothers officially receiving a full-season order for Adult Swim.

Currently in production at Cartoon Network Studios, Heist Brothers consists of ten quarter-hour episodes.

Heist Brothers tells the story of three Frog brothers robbing a bank. Seems simple enough, but the execution is special as !#&$??!!!!

Adult Swim’s Emmy(R) Award-winning stop motion comedy series Robot Chicken, from co creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, will return with two new specials – this time turning the spotlight on its own network.

The fan favorite parody series will celebrate Adult Swim’s 25 year milestone with Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special, premiering Sunday, August 30 ET/PT on Adult Swim. Available to stream the next day on HBO Max, the special skewers the network’s legacy with the show’s signature rapid fire sketches, taking on some of Adult Swim’s most iconic series, characters, and moments.

Every iconic character in Adult Swim’s history is aboard a cruise ship celebrating a quarter century on the air, but toasts turn to screams as it develops into a disaster of titanic proportions! Will the stars of Smiling Friends, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, Assy McGee, Venture Bros., and dozens more survive? Or meet a watery doom? This half-hour Robot Chicken special commemorating 25 years of TV’s most groundbreaking and perplexing programming!

Additionally, the celebrated stop motion series is also in production on a second special, this one setting its sights on Cartoon Network’s legendary series and characters. The special will commemorate Cartoon Networks’ 35th anniversary with a debut planned for 2027.

For more than 20 years, Robot Chicken has delivered lightning fast sketches, earning 23 Emmy(R) nominations and six wins, most recently in 2022 for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. Robot Chicken is produced for Adult Swim by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

At this year’s world premiere of President Curtis, Adult Swim announced the new series headlined by Emmy(R) Award-winning actor Keith David and co-created by Dan Harmon and James Siciliano will debut July 26 at 11:30pm ET/PT on Adult Swim, with episodes will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max.

Set in the Rick and Morty universe, President Curtis stars David alongside Stephanie Beatriz (Twisted Metal) and Jim Rash (Community). The series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kinds of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.”